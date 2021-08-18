U.S. Air Force air battle managers and a mission system operator assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing get briefed Aug. 18, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. 552nd ACW air battle managers and mission system operators rarely get the opportunity to command and control F-35s, so this training has given them a more in-depth look into how fighter pilots operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:40 Photo ID: 6792226 VIRIN: 210818-F-FG548-1051 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.3 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.