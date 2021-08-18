Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots [Image 1 of 3]

    Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force air battle managers and a mission system operator assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing get briefed Aug. 18, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. 552nd ACW air battle managers and mission system operators rarely get the opportunity to command and control F-35s, so this training has given them a more in-depth look into how fighter pilots operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6792226
    VIRIN: 210818-F-FG548-1051
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots
    Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots
    Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSO
    f-35
    command and control
    ABM
    air battle manager

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT