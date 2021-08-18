Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots

U.S. Air Force air battle managers and mission system operators assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II Aug. 18, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. ABMs and MSOs use radar, communications and electronic equipment to manage the battle space during tactical and strategic missions by providing a bird’s-eye view that increases situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

