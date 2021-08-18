Air Battle Managers and Mission System Operators integrate with 58th FS pilots

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Tosh, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, briefs air battle managers and mission system operators assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing. During their time at Eielson AFB, ABMs and MSOs worked closely with F-35 pilots to understand the jet and pilots’ capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US