    TH-73A Thrasher First Arrival at NAS Whiting Field [Image 11 of 13]

    TH-73A Thrasher First Arrival at NAS Whiting Field

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    MILTON, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2021) The Navy's first TH-73A Thrasher arrives at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton Aug. 6, 2021. The TH-73A will be assigned to Training Air Wing 5 on base and will replace the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger as the undergraduate rotary and tilt-rotor helicopter trainer for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021
    Location: MILTON, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TH-73A Thrasher First Arrival at NAS Whiting Field [Image 13 of 13], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    CNATRA
    Training Air Wing 5
    Naval Air Station Whiting Field
    TH-73A Thrasher

