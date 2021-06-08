MILTON, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2021) The Navy's first TH-73A Thrasher, left, arrives at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton Aug. 6, 2021 escorted by a TH-57B Sea Ranger. The TH-73A will be assigned to Training Air Wing 5 on base and will replace the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger as the undergraduate rotary and tilt-rotor helicopter trainer for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6791444
|VIRIN:
|210806-N-OU681-1251
|Resolution:
|4999x3571
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TH-73A Thrasher First Arrival at NAS Whiting Field [Image 13 of 13], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
