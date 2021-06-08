TH-73A Thrasher Arrival at NAS Whiting Field

MILTON, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2021) The Navy’s first TH-73A Thrasher arrives at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton Aug. 6, 2021. The TH-73A will be assigned to Training Air Wing 5 on base and will replace the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger as the undergraduate rotary and tilt-rotor helicopter trainer for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

