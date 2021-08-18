59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC

Thurston Moore, 59th Surgical Squadron medical support assistant, inputs patient information for COVID-19 screening at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2021. Since the testing site uses the polymerase chain reaction tests, the results are available to patients through TRICARE Online within 24 to 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

