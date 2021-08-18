59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC

Master Sgt. Preston Dews, 59th Radiology Squadron COVID-19 testing drive-through team lead, assists a registered nurse with a prescreening patient questionnaire at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2021. Due to an increase in cases, the WHASC is conducting a drive-through COVID-19 testing available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first floor of the parking garage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

