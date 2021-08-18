Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC [Image 2 of 6]

    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Preston Dews, 59th Radiology Squadron COVID-19 testing drive-through team lead, assists a registered nurse with a prescreening patient questionnaire at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2021. Due to an increase in cases, the WHASC is conducting a drive-through COVID-19 testing available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first floor of the parking garage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Delta
    WHASC
    COVID19
    drive-through

