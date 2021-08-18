Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC [Image 1 of 6]

    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A group of 59th Medical Wing Airmen screen a line of patients for COVID-19 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2021. Due to an increase in cases, the WHASC is conducting a drive-through COVID-19 testing available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first floor of the parking garage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:34
    Photo ID: 6790362
    VIRIN: 210818-F-JG587-1070
    Resolution: 4774x3187
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC
    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC
    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC
    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC
    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC
    59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delta
    WHASC
    COVID19
    drive-through

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT