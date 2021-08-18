A group of 59th Medical Wing Airmen screen a line of patients for COVID-19 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2021. Due to an increase in cases, the WHASC is conducting a drive-through COVID-19 testing available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first floor of the parking garage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6790362
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-JG587-1070
|Resolution:
|4774x3187
|Size:
|2.34 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 59th MDW: COVID-19 drive-through testing reinstated at the WHASC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
