    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns [Image 2 of 2]

    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s Directorate of Public Works military housing office and Balfour Beatty Communities leadership gather Aug. 11 on Fort Stewart to discuss resident concerns that were brought to their attention during the last two housing town halls on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns [Image 2 of 2], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Balfour Beatty Communities
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart Family Homes
    Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes

