Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's Directorate of Public Works military housing office and Balfour Beatty Communities leadership gather Aug. 11 on Fort Stewart to discuss resident concerns that were brought to their attention during the last two housing town halls on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

Installation leadership is taking action after on-post residents voiced concerns and issues during recent town halls.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s Directorate of Public Works military housing office and Balfour Beatty Communities leadership gathered last week to discuss concerns, especially landscaping and trash pickup.

“Since the walking town halls, we’ve had several meetings regarding the grounds maintenance in the housing areas,” Mike Dollins, BBC maintenance facility manager, said. “Since then, the contractor has brought in additional resources to ensure the grounds maintenance is better taken care of in a more frequent manner for our residents.”

Additionally, BBC has now introduced weekly dry trash pick-up to the list of items their residents can now look forward to.

“In the past, when a resident has had a large item to be disposed of they would call our office and we would send a truck out to get it,” Dollins said. “Residents can now place their large trash items on the curb with their trash cans on their designated trash day and we will make sure to dispose of the items for them.”

Leaders also emphasized the importance of establishing clear lines of communication between their offices and the installation housing residents.

“I think it’s good for the senior leadership to get out and walk the streets, look at the yards, and talk with the Families because when our residents see that their senior leadership is involved it really makes an impact,” said Carl Smith, installation housing chief.

It is the team’s hope that the involvement of 3rd Infantry Division, garrison and unit leadership will also hold the residents more accountable.

“The best part about [the walking town halls] is that they give the residents the opportunity to meet people they’ve never met before, and, you know, possibly address any issues that have been ongoing in the homes that you don’t give us the opportunity to go find out and look and dig in and try to get them resolved,” Dollins said. “I think that’s about the best part of is getting out there and getting to meet the people themselves, passing out those cards and now they have a lifeline for their current or future housing concerns.”

DPW housing wants residents to know that while BBC should be their first line of communication for housing concerns that their office is also there to assist if they feel they need an added layer of support.

Additionally, the team emphasized the importance of using the Balfour Beatty online work order system as the first step to addressing a concern with their home or neighborhood.

“We want our residents to know that their first step is to go to BBC management, and then if they feel like they’re not being heard or that they are not getting anywhere that they have an alternative here with the installation housing office, or someone else to come to get their issue or concern addressed,” said Ramona Welch, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army housing manager.

“These housing town halls are important,” Welch added. “It gives the residents and Families the opportunity to voice their concerns in person, and for us the opportunity to reassure them that they can also come to our office and we will make sure that their concerns get addressed and completed to their satisfaction.”

Overall, the team wants to assure residents that their concerns are valid and are being heard.

“As a team, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Housing Office and Balfour Beatty Communities have listened to our residents’ concerns and we’re taking action” Owens said. “We plan to continue to work together to keep the best interests of our residents at the forefront of all that we do.”

Future housing town halls are scheduled to take place once per quarter. The next town hall is tentatively scheduled for October. To learn more, follow the DPW Military Housing Office at facebook.com/ FSGAHAAFArmyHousingOffice.