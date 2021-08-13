Contracted grounds maintenance crews work to maintain a yard in Family housing, Aug. 13 on Fort Stewart. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes residents will notice an uptick in grounds maintenance crews since the town halls took place. As a result of their feedback, BBC has arranged for additional resources and more frequent mowing schedules. (Courtesy photo)
Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns
