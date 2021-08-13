Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns [Image 1 of 2]

    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Contracted grounds maintenance crews work to maintain a yard in Family housing, Aug. 13 on Fort Stewart. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes residents will notice an uptick in grounds maintenance crews since the town halls took place. As a result of their feedback, BBC has arranged for additional resources and more frequent mowing schedules. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:32
    Photo ID: 6790345
    VIRIN: 210813-D-AI640-696
    Resolution: 348x230
    Size: 68.86 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns
    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Installation leadership takes action to address housing concerns

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Balfour Beatty Communities
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart Family Homes
    Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT