    436th AMXS maintains the Dover AFB mission [Image 6 of 6]

    436th AMXS maintains the Dover AFB mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dylan King, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, services a landing gear on the C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. 436th AMXS Airmen are responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

