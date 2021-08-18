436th AMXS maintains the Dover AFB mission

Airmen from the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a foreign object debris walk on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. Personnel perform routine FOD walks to clear any objects on the flightline that could potentially cause damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

