Staff Sgt. Dylan King, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks technical data on a maintenance laptop while servicing a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The 436th AMXS Airmen are responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 11:05
|Photo ID:
|6789601
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-UO935-1223
|Resolution:
|4324x3133
|Size:
|515.72 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th AMXS maintains the Dover AFB mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
