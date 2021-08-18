Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participates in 20th SEACAT Exercise

STRAIT OF MALACCA (Aug. 18, 2021) Personnel aboard Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Tugau-class patrol vessel KM Nyalau (2213) practice maritime tactics, techniques and procedures on a contracted merchant vessel simulating suspicious vessel of interest during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, Aug. 18. in In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency courtesy photo)

