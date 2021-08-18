Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participates in 20th SEACAT Exercise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (Aug. 18, 2021) Personnel aboard Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Tugau-class patrol vessel KM Nyalau (2213) practice maritime tactics, techniques and procedures on a contracted merchant vessel simulating suspicious vessel of interest during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, Aug. 18. in In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency courtesy photo)

