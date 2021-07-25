Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission

    ALTENAHR, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2021

    Fire fighters from the Oberpfalz team, including seven assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Fire Station, gather for a mission briefing for the Altenahr cleanup, during the last week of July 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Alex Richter)

