Fire fighters from the Oberpfalz team, including seven assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Fire Station, gather for a mission briefing for the Altenahr cleanup, during the last week of July 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Alex Richter)
|07.25.2021
|08.19.2021 08:52
|6789262
|210725-O-OE810-988
|768x576
|144.91 KB
|ALTENAHR, RP, DE
|1
|0
7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission
