U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire fighters helped clean out a destroyed house in Altenahr, during the last week of July 2021. This follows devastating floods that impacted the village and surrounding area. (U.S. Army Photo by Alex Richter)
7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission
