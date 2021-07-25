Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission [Image 1 of 3]

    7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission

    ALTENAHR, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2021

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire fighters helped clean out a destroyed house in Altenahr, during the last week of July 2021. This follows devastating floods that impacted the village and surrounding area. (U.S. Army Photo by Alex Richter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission [Image 3 of 3], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire fighter
    flood
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

