From left to right, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire fighters Alex Richter, Manuel Stümpfl and Rene Kneißll rest after an eventful mission day at Altenahr, during the last week of July 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Alex Richter)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6789261
|VIRIN:
|210725-O-OE810-885
|Resolution:
|225x300
|Size:
|23.21 KB
|Location:
|ALTENAHR, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission [Image 3 of 3], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission
