    7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission [Image 2 of 3]

    7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission

    ALTENAHR, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2021

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    From left to right, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire fighters Alex Richter, Manuel Stümpfl and Rene Kneißll rest after an eventful mission day at Altenahr, during the last week of July 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Alex Richter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 USAG Bavaria fire fighters assist German flooding recovery mission [Image 3 of 3], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

