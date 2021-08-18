USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Religious Ministries

210818-N-CW176-1055 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Carl Muehler, a Navy Chaplain, processes administrative paperwork in the library aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 18. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

