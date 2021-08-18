Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Religious Ministries [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Religious Ministries

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210818-N-CW176-1024 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2021) – Chief Religious Program Specialist Joshua Selvidge processes administrative paperwork in the library aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 18. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Religious Ministries [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet"
    Religious Ministries
    Carrier Strike Group 5

