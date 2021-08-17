Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington provides humanitarian aid to Haiti [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Arlington provides humanitarian aid to Haiti

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210817-N-PC065-3033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) walk the flight deck after landing two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Detachment 5, Aug. 17, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
