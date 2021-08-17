USS Arlington provides humanitarian aid to Haiti

210817-N-PC065-3006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class LeAndre Clements, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Detachment 5, on the flight deck, Aug. 17, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

