    USS Arlington provides humanitarian aid to Haiti [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Arlington provides humanitarian aid to Haiti

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210817-N-PC065-3031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) A Sailor assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Detachment 5, directs pilots to shut down an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 17, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    DSCA
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Humanitarian Aide

