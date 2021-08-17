USS Arlington provides humanitarian aid to Haiti

210817-N-PC065-3031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) A Sailor assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Detachment 5, directs pilots to shut down an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 17, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

