Counting cash

Spc. Saralin Moon, 326th Financial Management Support Center disbursing technician, counts simulated money during Diamond Saber at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. Diamond Saber is a U.S. Army Reserve-led exercise that incorporates participation from all components and joint services, and it prepares finance and comptroller Soldiers on the warfighting functions of funding the force, payment support, disbursing operations, accounting, fiscal stewardship, auditability and data analytics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

