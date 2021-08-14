Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Cadet Serigne Cisse, 374th Financial Management Support Unit officer candidate, stacks play currency for Diamond Saber at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. Diamond Saber is a U.S. Army Reserve-led exercise that incorporates participation from all components and joint services, and it prepares finance and comptroller Soldiers on the warfighting functions of funding the force, payment support, disbursing operations, accounting, fiscal stewardship, auditability and data analytics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 22:27
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stacked [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Diamond Saber
    USAFMCOM
    DS21

