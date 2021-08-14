Spc. Domingo Perez-Lopez, 395th Financial Management Support Unit financial management specialist, receives simulated captured currency from 1st Lt. James Moore, 374th Financial Management Support Unit finance officer, during Diamond Saber at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. Diamond Saber is a U.S. Army Reserve-led exercise that incorporates participation from all components and joint services, and it prepares finance and comptroller Soldiers on the warfighting functions of funding the force, payment support, disbursing operations, accounting, fiscal stewardship, auditability and data analytics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021