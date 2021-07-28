U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian

210728-N-OU239-1002 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 28, 2021) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jimmy Rios, assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), operates a front-end loader to remove a tree stump to assist the local community of Tinian, an island in the Northern Mariana Islands, July 28. U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cpl. Orion De Conciliis /Released)

