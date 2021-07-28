Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210728-N-OU239-1001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 28, 2021) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jimmy Rios, assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), operates a front-end loader to assist the local community of Tinian, an island in the Northern Mariana Islands, July 28. U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cpl. Orion De Conciliis /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6788868
    VIRIN: 210728-N-OU239-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT