U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 and Marines with 7th ESB contribute to the community of Tinian

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands -- U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Tinian and U.S. Marines assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) assisted the local community of Tinian, an island in the Northern Mariana Islands, by clearing land and obstacles at the Northern Marianas College Tinian Center, July 28.



The Seabees and Marines cleared 50 cubic yards of land and leveled the area surrounding the northern tip of the college. Seabees provided equipment, such as a forklift and a front-end loader, and technical support. The Seabees and Marines traded technical expertise with each other on proper usage of equipment and on the attachments that accompany the equipment.



"Working alongside with the Marines from 7th ESB on this project helped us understand each other's strengths for future projects to come," said Equipment Operator 2nd Class Sean Johnson, assigned to NMCB-5.



As part of the land clearing, the Seabees and Marines removed tree stumps and covered roots. These improvements will allow for the college staff to host events and use the land safely.



"This has certainly been an experience, working with different terrain and equipment than we’re used to," said Cpl. Orion De Conciliis, assigned to 7th ESB. “Nonetheless, I couldn't have asked for a better crew for this project.”



NMCB-5 is the forward-deployed Indo-Pacific construction battalion. The battalion is ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening its network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.