Sgt. Loosanda Ota, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 7453rd Moblil Operating Room Unit, programs a Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training tools are used in the Combat Support Training Exercise, which the 78th Training Division is executing this rotation. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 20:44 Photo ID: 6788865 VIRIN: 210814-A-OS326-0001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.62 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A far cry from Rescue Kelly [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.