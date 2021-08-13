A far cry from Rescue Kelly

Cpl. Jefet Whyles, a Soldier from the 7305th Brigade Supporting Battalion, and Spc. Danielle Begay, a Soldier from the 7453rd Brigade Supporting Battalion, create a head wound on a manikin at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. These training tools are used in the Combat Support Training Exercise, which the 78th Training Division is executing this rotation. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

