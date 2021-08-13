A far cry from Rescue Kelly

Cpt. Chad Warren, an officer with the 7301st Medical Training Support Battalion, prepares the cut suit to go into the field at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training tools are used in the Combat Support Training Exercise, which the 78th Training Division is executing this rotation. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

