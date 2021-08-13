Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A far cry from Rescue Kelly [Image 3 of 4]

    A far cry from Rescue Kelly

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Cpt. Chad Warren, an officer with the 7301st Medical Training Support Battalion, prepares the cut suit to go into the field at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training tools are used in the Combat Support Training Exercise, which the 78th Training Division is executing this rotation. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 20:43
    Photo ID: 6788864
    VIRIN: 210813-A-OS326-0003
    Resolution: 6229x4153
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    mannequin
    Training
    manikin
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

