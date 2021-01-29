Combat Medic Spc. Rachel Broussard, right, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reviews COVID-19 vaccine documentation Jan. 29, 2021, with retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Beck, left, prior to receiving his initial dose at the Fort Carson William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6788550
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-WO302-746
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, WWII POW receives vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
