Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Beck, left, receives his initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 29, 2021, at the Fort Carson William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center from Spc. Rachel Broussard, right, a combat medic with 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6788548
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-WO302-556
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII POW receives vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
