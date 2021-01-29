Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII POW receives vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    WWII POW receives vaccine

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Beck, left, and his wife Fay, right, sit together in the observation area Jan. 29, 2021, of the Fort Carson William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center after receiving their initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

