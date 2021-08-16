The Mighty Eighth and J-GSOC welcome new commander

Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, incoming 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, 8th AF command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader pose for a photo outside of the 8th Air Force commander's B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 16, 2021. Gebara was introduced to his aircraft after he assumed command of the 8th Air Force and J-GSOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

