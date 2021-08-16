Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, incoming 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and his wife stand outside of the 8th Air Force commander's B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 16, 2021. Gebara was introduced to his aircraft after he assumed command of the 8th Air Force and J-GSOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6788509
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-EK676-008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mighty Eighth and J-GSOC welcome new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT