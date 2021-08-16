Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mighty Eighth and J-GSOC welcome new commander

    The Mighty Eighth and J-GSOC welcome new commander

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, incoming 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and his wife stand outside of the 8th Air Force commander's B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 16, 2021. Gebara was introduced to his aircraft after he assumed command of the 8th Air Force and J-GSOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 16:28
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
