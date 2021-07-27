Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd [Image 1 of 2]

    We Are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    210818-N-AC165-0001 (August 18, 2021) – Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd, assigned to USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the role of an assistant storekeeper who is responsible for receipt inspection, stowage, repair parts, and consumables. In addition, I assist with preparing transfer documents of all materials leaving the ship. Phidd said her favorite part of the job is providing customer service to the crew in terms of issuing and ordering needed materials. MSC provides on-time logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world, in contested or uncontested environments. Diehl is one of 15 fleet replenishment oilers that make up MSC’s Combat Logistics Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6788322
    VIRIN: 210818-N-AC165-0001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 241.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd [Image 2 of 2], by LaShawn Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We Are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd
    We Are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WEAREMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT