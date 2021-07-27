We are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd

210818-N-AC165-0001 (August 18, 2021) – Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd, assigned to USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the role of an assistant storekeeper who is responsible for receipt inspection, stowage, repair parts, and consumables. In addition, I assist with preparing transfer documents of all materials leaving the ship. Phidd said her favorite part of the job is providing customer service to the crew in terms of issuing and ordering needed materials. MSC provides on-time logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world, in contested or uncontested environments. Diehl is one of 15 fleet replenishment oilers that make up MSC’s Combat Logistics Force.

