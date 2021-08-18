We are MSC: Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | 210818-N-AC165-0002 (August 18, 2021) – Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd,...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | 210818-N-AC165-0002 (August 18, 2021) – Assistant Storekeeper Novlett D. Phidd, aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the role of an assistant storekeeper who is responsible for receipt inspection, stowage, repair parts, and consumables. In addition, I assist with preparing transfer documents of all materials leaving the ship. Phidd said her favorite part of the job is providing customer service to the crew in terms of issuing and ordering needed materials. MSC provides on-time logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world, in contested or uncontested environments. Diehl is one of 15 fleet replenishment oilers that make up MSC’s Combat Logistics Force. see less | View Image Page

Born and raised on the beautiful island of Jamaica in a small parish, located in St. Elizabeth’s Aberdeen District, Novlett D. Phidd lived there with her parents, four brothers, and 12 sisters until 1999. At age 33, she left Jamaica and moved to the United States, with her husband, four sons, and one daughter, claiming Florida as their new home. To help support the family, she worked in a variety of positions, from arm security and cashier work to housekeeping and waitressing. Looking for something different to broaden her horizons, Phidd took a chance and applied for a job with Military Sealift Command as a civil service mariner. Since she made the decision to work for MSC two years ago, she said, she has had no regrets. “Working for MSC, has given me a profound sense of self; I now look and see the world and my place in it through a whole new set of lenses. With so many possibilities for advancement before me, life is now brighter and better than ever before for both me and my family.”



What is your name and title, and what ship are you on?

My name is Novlett D. Phidd; I am the assistant storekeeper aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl (T AO-193).



When did you join MSC, and what is unique about your career with MSC?

I joined Military Sealift Command, April 29, 2019. Two years ago, I was seeking a change in my life, and MSC was the change that I was not only looking for but also the change I needed in my life. Now, I have the chance of a lifetime to have the type of job that affords me the opportunity to visit many different countries while learning all about MSC’s mission of conducting specialized missions and strategically prepositioning combat cargo at sea around the world and moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.



What is your job with MSC?

As an assistant storekeeper, I’m responsible for the ship’s inventory, from receipt inspection and storage of repair parts to all consumable items. Likewise, I assist with preparing transfer documents for all material leaving the ship. My favorite part of my job is providing customer service to the crew for issuing and ordering needed material.



What does a typical day look like for you?

First, my day starts with checking the ship’s clips to see which material needs must be ordered or issued for that day. Daily, I support the deck department, assisting with both on and off loads as well as working with the supply department to ensure all supplies are secure and clean.



What is the best thing about being a CIVMAR aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

The ship’s most precious treasure lies with the ship’s master, Capt. Patrick Christian. He truly cares about the entire crew’s well-being. I am also grateful that I get to work alongside, a highly knowledge supply crew who I am learning tons from every day.



What is the most challenging part of your work aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

I would have to say receiving cargo and storing all receipted material. Properly receiving materials from other Navy vessels can also be challenging at times.



What is your most favorite memory at sea?

My favorite memory at sea was pulling into port in Souda Bay, Greece. I love this part. The ship anchor’s at sea and then the crew is water taxied to shore where we are picked up by a bus that can drive you to so many beautiful places in the area. One of my favorites is the Archaeological Site of Ancient Aptera. There you will find some of the most breathtaking views of the whole Souda Bay as you climb the hairpin bends.



What is USNS Walter S. Diehl’s mission, and how does your role as supply officer assist with the ship’s mission?

Supply is the nerve center for USNS Walter S. Diehl. Everything you can think of, we provide. We provide customer service to the crew such as issuing, ordering, and stowing materials. We also provide support to our customer ships, by supplying cargo fuel, provisions, and repair parts. I am very proud to be a part of the ship’s supply line, assisting both Supply Officer Esmundo Sulit and Junior Supply Officer David High. They both are highly knowledgeable CIVMARS – One team, One supply, One crew.



What would you tell someone who is interested in joining MSC?

Don’t delay, apply now; I promise you won’t regret it.