Sgt.1st Class Dennis Bowsher is a WCAP coach and was named one of the Team USA Modern Pentathlon coaches for the 2020 Summer Games. Bowsher coached Sgt. Samantha Schultz and Sgt. Amro Elgeziry during their competitions.

Date Taken: 08.06.2021
Modern pentathlon Soldiers close out Summer Games with Olympic record