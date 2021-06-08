Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern pentathlon Soldiers close out Summer Games with Olympic record [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Brittany Nelson 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Sgt.1st Class Dennis Bowsher is a WCAP coach and was named one of the Team USA Modern Pentathlon coaches for the 2020 Summer Games. Bowsher coached Sgt. Samantha Schultz and Sgt. Amro Elgeziry during their competitions.

