Modern pentathlon Soldiers close out Summer Games with Olympic record

Sgt.1st Class Dennis Bowsher is a WCAP coach and was named one of the Team USA Modern Pentathlon coaches for the 2020 Summer Games. Bowsher coached Sgt. Samantha Schultz and Sgt. Amro Elgeziry during their competitions.
