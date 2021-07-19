Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF INDUSTRIAL DAY [Image 3 of 5]

    CBIRF INDUSTRIAL DAY

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) has an Industrial Day aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 19, 2021. The goal for Industrial Day is to test new technology for CBIRF to field in an operation setting. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

