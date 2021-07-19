CBIRF INDUSTRIAL DAY

Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) has an Industrial Day aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 19, 2021. The goal for Industrial Day is to test new technology for CBIRF to field in an operation setting. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

