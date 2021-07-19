Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) has an Industrial Day aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 19, 2021. The goal for Industrial Day is to test new technology for CBIRF to field in an operation setting. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6788017
|VIRIN:
|210719-M-BG123-026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBIRF INDUSTRY DAY [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
