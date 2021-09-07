Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run

    17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, and members of the 17th TRW run towards the finish line at the NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run on Goodfellow Air Force Base, July 9, 2021. The run commemorated Nazario’s last engagement with the base community before heading to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6788005
    VIRIN: 210709-F-LY364-1077
    Resolution: 6265x4475
    Size: 29.43 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fun run
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    NAZA-PA-LUAU

