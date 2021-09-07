U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, and members of the 17th TRW run towards the finish line at the NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run on Goodfellow Air Force Base, July 9, 2021. The run commemorated Nazario’s last engagement with the base community before heading to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6788005 VIRIN: 210709-F-LY364-1077 Resolution: 6265x4475 Size: 29.43 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.