U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, thanks 17th TRW members at the NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run on Goodfellow Air Force Base, July 9, 2021. The NAZA-PA-LUAU consisted of a 1.7 mile run around the Fire Academy and breakfast burritos after members passed the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6788006
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-LY364-1132
|Resolution:
|6566x4690
|Size:
|25.46 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run
LEAVE A COMMENT