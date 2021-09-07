Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run

    07.09.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Training Wing participated in the NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run to bid Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW commander, farewell before his change of command on July 13.

    The run commemorated his last engagement with the base community before heading to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

    Over 200 members attended celebrating in Hawaiian-themed attire. The NAZA-PA-LUAU consisted of a 1.7 mile run around the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy and breakfast burritos once members passed the finish line.

