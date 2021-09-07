17th TRW hosts NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing participated in the NAZA-PA-LUAU Wing Fun Run to bid Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW commander, farewell before his change of command on July 13.



The run commemorated his last engagement with the base community before heading to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



Over 200 members attended celebrating in Hawaiian-themed attire. The NAZA-PA-LUAU consisted of a 1.7 mile run around the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy and breakfast burritos once members passed the finish line.

