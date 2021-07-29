Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Army Depot hosts innovation fair

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    210729-A-JT832-0001
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Darrell Plassio, Office of Continuous Improvement, Letterkenny Army Depot, demonstrates the PATRIOT Radar Element insertion process as part of his innovation project during the inaugural Innovation Fair July 29. The Innovation Fair showcased 15 employee-driven innovation projects, ranging from high speed tooling, large scale welding positioners, 3D metal printing, cold spray technology and simplified automatic technologies. The innovation projects are a tangible example of Letterkenny supporting Army readiness.
    (U.S. Army photo by Josh Shinn)

    Letterkenny Army Depot employee-driven innovation elevates readiness

    LEAD
    Modernization
    AMCOM
    Innovation

